Sri Lanka seeks UN assistance

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated the Emergency Response Unit of the Ministry, to coordinate rescue and relief measures related to the flood situation in several parts of Sri Lanka.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Disaster Management, has made an appeal to the United Nations, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG) and neighboring countries to provide assistance to affected people, especially in the areas of search and rescue operations.

The Ministry said it will continue to monitor the flood situation and seek assistance as required in consultation with the Ministry of Disaster Management.