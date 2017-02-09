Sri Lanka seeks more time from UN to probe war crime allegations

Share ! tweet







The Sri Lankan government says it needs more time to fulfill the promises given to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to investigate war crime allegations from the war against the Tamil Tiger terrorists, which ended in 2009.

Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera told foreign correspondents late Tuesday that the government will seek more time at the next U.N. human rights session, starting Feb. 27 in Geneva, AP reported.

Samaraweera said that Sri Lanka will commit itself to going ahead as planned even though it has not been able to achieve all that it wanted.

In the U.N. resolution Sri Lanka adopted by consensus on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in 2015, Sri Lanka promised to work toward ethnic reconciliation, including investigating alleged wartime abuses.

It had promised the U.N., among other things, a truth-seeking mechanism, a judicial mechanism to prosecute those who are accused of human rights abuses and a new constitution that takes into account the island nation's varied ethnicities and religions. However, little progress has been made.

According to U.N. estimates, up to 100,000 people were killed in the 26-year civil war, but many more are feared dead, including up to 40,000 civilians who are believed to have died in the final months of the fighting. Government troops and the Tamil Tiger rebels, who fought for an independent state for ethnic minority Tamils in the country's north and east, were both accused of war crimes.