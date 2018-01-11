Home / POLITICS / Sri Lanka removes ban on women buying alcohol

Sri Lanka removes ban on women buying alcohol

Sri Lanka has removed a ban imposed on women from buying alcohol and working at establishments that produce or sell alcohol.

The lifting of the ban will allow females over 18 years to purchase alcohol legally and work at places of production and marketing of liquor without prior approval from the authorities.

Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera announced that he amended the schedule in the Excise Notification no.666 of the Gazette Extraordinary of 1979 to now allow females over 18 years to purchase alcohol legally and to allow women to be employed in licensed premises without prior approval from Excise Commissioner.

