Sri Lanka receives another 1,000 tons of rice from China for drought victims

Sri Lanka on Monday has received the second consignment of 1,000 tons of rice from China, to be distributed to the drought struck victims in the island country, Xinhua reported.

At the request of the Sri Lankan government, China has agreed to donate 2,752 tons of rice for humanitarian emergency relief. The first consignment of 1,000 tons of rice arrived in Sri Lanka in November while the second consignment arrived on Monday.

Officials said the third and final consignment with the remaining 752 tone would reach Colombo before the end of December.

The consignment was accepted by officials at the Disaster Management Ministry in Colombo.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, said Sri Lanka had this year experienced the worst drought in recent years with over 1 million people affected in 11 districts.

Most of the lands affected were agricultural lands which could not continue to be used for agricultural purposes now.