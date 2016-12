Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka has to score 248 runs against South Africa in their first test match being played in South Africa at Port Elizabeth grounds. They are playing with five wickets in hand. Sri Lanka has a target of 488 runs and with the end of the fourth day Sri Lanka scored 240 for five wickets. Kusal Mendis and Captain Angelo Mathews scored 58 runs each. South Africa scored 286 in their first innings and 406 runs in six wickets. Sri Lanka scored 205 in their first innings.