Sri Lanka Navy earns Rs. 2.26 billion in 2016 after taking over from Avant Garde

Sri Lanka Navy has earned Rs. 2.26 billion in 2016 since taking over the Onboard Security Team Operations from Avant Garde Maritime Services.

The Navy issuing a statement said in 2016 the Navy carried out a total of 6,371 ship movements. Out of the total ship movements 5,928 and 443 movements derived from centers in Galle and Colombo respectively.

Since commencing Onboard Security Team Operations on the 13th November 2015, the Navy up to now has earned an income of Rs. 2.63 Billion for a total of 7,457 ship movements. The Galle and Colombo operation centers have carried out 6,922 and 535 movements respectively averaging approximately 573 moves per month.

The Galle and Colombo operation centers look after the receiving, holding and issuing of weapons, ammunitions and other related equipment belonging to foreign as well as local On Board Security Teams.

The earnings generated through OBST operations are directly deposited in the Consolidated Fund of the Sri Lanka Government, the statement said.

With the annulment of the previous agreement, the Sri Lanka Navy was entrusted the task of providing security to merchant vessels and supplying services to security firms involved in providing onboard security for merchant ships. The Navy took over these duties following a special directive issued by President Maithripala Sirisena.