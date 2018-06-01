Navy arrests six illegal immigrants from India

Sri Lanka Navy on Wednesday night has apprehended six illegal migrants from India who were reaching the island onboard an Indian trawler.

Naval troops attached to the North Central Naval Command on a routine patrol in the northwestern seas apprehended the group in the seas off Urumalai in Thalaimannar.

The group of illegal migrants included three males, one female and two children.

The Navy provided them with first aid and medical treatment after they were brought to SLNS Thammanna. The group of migrants and the trawler were handed over to the Thalaimannar police for further investigation, the Navy Media Unit said.

Indian media reports said the group of illegal migrants were Sri Lankan refugees in Tamil Nadu and they been illegally ferried in a boat from Tamil Nadu.