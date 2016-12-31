Sri Lanka maintains policy rates, current monetary policy stance is appropriate

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's Central Bank releasing the monetary policy review for December 2016 on Friday said it has decided to maintain current policy interest rates as the current monetary policy stance is appropriate.

Accordingly, the Monetary Board has decided to maintain the Standing Deposit Facility Rate (SDFR) and the Standing Lending Facility Rate (SLFR) of the Central Bank unchanged at 7.00 percent and 8.50 percent, respectively while the Statutory Reserve Ratio remains at 7.50 percent.

The Central Bank noted that the Sri Lankan economy is estimated to have grown by 4.1 percent during the third quarter of 2016compared to the growth of 5.6 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Services activities grew by 4.7 per cent, while Industry activities grew notably by 6.8 percent during the third quarter of 2016. However, Agriculture related activities continued to report a contraction, for the second consecutive quarter, by 1.9 per cent, impacted by the adverse weather conditions that prevailed during the third quarter of 2016.

However, the Bank expects the favorable developments in leading economic indicators as well as the lower base in the fourth quarter of 2015 to steer economic growth upwards in the final quarter of 2016 in spite of the effect of adverse weather conditions and global economic uncertainties.

While the national inflation declined to 4.1 percent in November, the headline inflation based on consumer prices in Colombo increased to 4.1 percent in December. The Central Bank says the inflation is likely to remain at mid-single digits in the period ahead, on average.

As anticipated, growth of credit extended to the private sector by commercial banks decreased to 22.0 percent in October 2016 compared to 25.6 percent in the previous month.

Due to the effect of a one-off increase in the expenditure on imports, the deficit in the trade balance increased substantially in October 2016.