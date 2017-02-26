Sri Lanka is a middle performer in promoting sustainable energy-WB

Share ! tweet







According to a new report from the World Bank, Sri Lanka is a middle performer in promoting the sustainable energy. Sri Lanka scored 61 out of 100 on the World Bank's RISE (Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy) Index placing in the yellow zone of middling performers.

According to the World Bank, RISE scores reflect a snapshot of a country's policies and regulations in the energy sector, organized by the three pillars of the Sustainable Energy for All initiative – Energy Access, Energy Efficiency, and Renewable Energy. Indicators are assigned to each pillar to determine scores for each pillar.

RISE covers three overall scores, 27 indicators, 80 sub-indicators, 158 questions and 3000 policy documents for 111 countries. Representing 96 percent of the world population, RISE provides a reference point to help policymakers benchmark their sector policy and regulatory framework against those of regional and global peers, and a powerful tool to help develop policies and regulations that advance sustainable energy goals.

RISE classifies countries into a green zone (score 67-100) of strong performers in the top third, a yellow zone (Score 34-66) of middling performers, and a red zone (0-33) of weaker performers in the bottom third.