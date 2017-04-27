Sri Lanka, India review progress in bilateral relations

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka and India today reviewed the progress of their bilateral relations and agreed to cooperate in Economic Projects outlining the agenda for bilateral economic cooperation in future.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is on a working visit to India from 25-29 April 2017, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi today.

The two leaders discussed a range of bilateral issues and matters of mutual interest during a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi in honor of the Sri Lankan Premier.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh and Minister of Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari also called on the visiting Prime Minister today.

The discussions of the Indian leadership with the visiting Premier provided both sides an opportunity to review the progress in implementation of the decisions taken during various high level exchanges in the past two years including the visit of the Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in March 2015 and the visits of the President and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka to India since February 2015, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two sides expressed their satisfaction at the progress in implementation of the outcomes of these exchanges, which further strengthened the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries.

The Indian side reiterated India's commitment to promoting prosperity in the neighborhood and affirmed the continued support of India for realizing the vision of the Sri Lankan leadership for a stable, peaceful and prosperous Sri Lanka.

The two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding for 'Cooperation in Economic Projects', which outlines the agenda for bilateral economic cooperation in the foreseeable future. Both sides expressed their commitment to ensuring that this mutually beneficial agenda is expeditiously implemented.

They also expressed the hope for early conclusion of the ongoing negotiations on the Economic and Technology Cooperation Agreement (ETCA).