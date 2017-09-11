Sri Lanka has violated sanctions against North Korea – UN

The United Nations says that many countries, including Sri Lanka, have violated sanctions imposed on exporting commodities from North Korea.

The UN says that North Korea illegally exported coal, iron and other commodities worth at least $270 million to China and other countries including India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka in the six-month period ending in early August in violation of UN sanctions.

According to the UN, the value of steel and iron imported from 11 countries from October last year until April this year violating UN sanctions against North Korea was US$ 44,344,912.

The value of iron and steel imported from North Korea by Sri Lanka alone amounted to US$ 1,860,516.

The UN Saturday released a report which was handed over by the experts monitoring sanctions on 5th September. The report says Kim Jong-un’s government continues to flout sanctions on commodities as well as an arms embargo and restrictions on shipping and financial activities.

According to the report, Sri Lanka, Barbados, China, Costa Rica, France, El Salvador, India, Indonesia, Ireland and Pakistan have violated the sanctions and imported iron and steel from North Korea.