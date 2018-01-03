Sri Lanka has 45,000 drug addicts – DDCB

It has been estimated that four kilos of heroin are consumed by 45,000 addicts in Sri Lanka. Dangerous Drugs Control Board (DDCB) Chairman Prof. Ravindra Fernando made this revelation during a media conference at the DDCB auditorium on December 29.

Prof. Fernando said the addicts consumed an estimated 1,478 kilos of heroin annually. Heroin is mostly smuggled into the country in Indian and Pakistani fishing vessels.

Cannabis is illegally grown in an estimated 500 ha in the Eastern, Uva and Southern provinces of Sri Lanka, according to the DDCB.

Prof. Fernando said a special programme to eradicate drug menace by 2020 was being formulated by the government with the cooperation of the police, DDCB, the Excise Department, the Department of Prisons, the Sri Lanka Customs, the Coastal Protection Authority and the armed forces.