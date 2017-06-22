Sri Lanka establishes a Technological University

Sri Lanka’s has established a degree granting Technological University specialized in technology, engineering for students passing the GCE Advanced Level examination.

The Technological University has been established with funds of Sri Lanka Telecom, Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando informed the Cabinet of Ministers at its meeting yesterday.

The University, which was recognized as a degree offering institute by the Ministry of Higher Education and Highway in 2017, will provide degree courses in engineering for 2017 A/L students.

The University has entered into agreements with university of Lancaster in UK and Deakin University in Australia for exchange of students.

It will take further action to commence such programs with Georgia Technological University in USA, Technological University in Texas, and Lincoln University in New Zealand.

A Graduate Studies Unit has also been established under this University.