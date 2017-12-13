Sri Lanka eliminated malaria – Rajitha

In 2008, the last case of indigenous malaria-related death was reported in Sri Lanka. The National Strategic Plan was developed with the aim of achieving malaria elimination within a time-bound framework to reach zero local transmission by 2014.

Since Sri Lanka was declared malaria-free on Sept. 5, the country has now emerged as an example of what is needed to eliminate malaria and what are the opportunities and challenges of malaria-free status, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said while addressing the Ministerial Roundtable on Accelerating Elimination of Malaria in the South-East Asia Region on November 29 in New Delhi.

Minister Senaratne said that several key factors among many others such as the government commitment, dedication of health workers, highly technical and professional approach combined with the extremely effective surveillance system paved the way to reach the objectives two years ahead of the target year with the last case of locally transmitted case of malaria reported in 2012.