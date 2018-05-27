Sri Lanka Cricket to support ICC match fixing probe

Sri Lanka’s cricket board today said it will extend its fullest cooperation to the International Cricket Council to investigate the latest allegations levelled via media reports, over ‘match fixing’.

It has been reported that a documentary by Al Jazeera on match-fixing in the highest level of international cricket to be aired alleges groundsmen in Galle are being bribed to alter pitches for Test matches involving teams such as Australia and England.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said its CEO, Ashley De Silva, CEO is in contact with the CEO of the International Cricket Council Mr. David Richardson and the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit on the matter.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to state that it has zero tolerance towards corruption and will take immediate action against any person involved in the alleged incident, if found guilty,” the authority said in a statement.

In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket is constantly engaged with the ICC and is following its guidelines on how to handle anti-corruption operations for the forthcoming tours in Sri Lanka.