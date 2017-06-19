Sri Lanka considering to relax glyphosate ban

The government is considering relaxing the ban on the glyphosate, a widely-used weedicide, to boost the dwindling tea crop.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in 2015 banned the imports of glyphosate as some studies have linked the use of the agrochemical to the Chronic Kidney Disease affecting the Sri Lankan farmers.

However, in the face of devastating crop losses in excess of an estimated Rs. 15 billion in 2016 due to the overgrowing weeds, the Planters Association of Ceylon (PA) pleaded with the Government to immediately provide a rational, and effective solution to the management of chemical weeding in the estate sector in a commercially viable manner.

The Planters Association pointed out that the overgrowth of weeds in the estates makes it more difficult for the tea pluckers to traverse one section of the plantation to another and harvest and maintain the tea bushes.

The association stressed that the glyphosate ban is totally counter-productive and called on the policy makers to immediately provide a clear, rational alternative.

In November 2016, the Cabinet appointed a committee to review the import ban on the herbicide and the committee has submitted their recommendations to the Plantation Minister Naveen Dissanayake.