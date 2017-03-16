Sri Lanka bowled out for 388 with a century from Chandimal

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka 338 all out in the 1st innings of the 2nd Test vs Bangladesh. Top scorers included; Dinesh Chandimal with a 138 and Suranga Lakmal with 35.

Sri Lanka fought back in the final 75 minutes of play in Colombo through an obdurate eighth-wicket partnership between Dinesh Chandimal and Rangana Herath, but Bangladesh won the day, making a fine start to their landmark 100th Test. When bad light stopped play at 5.16pm, they had taken seven wickets and given away only 238 runs. Chandimal was unbeaten and scored his 8th Test century, in a great display of solidity against a Bangladesh attack that consistently threatened. Mustafizur Rahman and Mehedi Hasan took two wickets each, while Subashis Roy, Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam backed them up with controlled spells taking one wicket apiece.