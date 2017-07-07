Sri Lanka beat Zinbabwe

Openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella completed maiden international centuries as Sri Lanka chased down a record target of 311 to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against Zimbabwe at the Mahinda Rajapakasa Stadium in Suriyawewa yesterday.

Sri Lanka cruised to victory with eight wickets and 16 balls to spare. It was their highest successful run chase at home.

sThe venue was hosting an international game after two years and despite it being neglected for so long, the curator had provided a wicket tailor-made for ODI cricket. The spectator turn out, however, was poor with a plenty of empty seats.

Sri Lanka may have found a solid opening combination in Dickwella and Gunathilaka as they added 229 runs for the opening wicket off 222 deliveries. How good the combination against quality bowling will be revealed when India visit the island later this month.