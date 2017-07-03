Debut at home ground and then a hat-trick to make the occasion special; it doesn’t get better than that as Richmond College’s Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva announced his arrival at the world stage as Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the second ODI here in Galle yesterday.

The 19-year-old will be sitting for GCE A/L exam in August this year in Commerce Stream.

He was one of the three changes that Sri Lanka did for the game after their six-wicket defeat in the first match.

Coming on to bowl his third over with Zimbabwe on 147 for seven, the leg-spinner had the tourists in deep trouble. Malcolm Waller had smashed 38 off 29 deliveries with six boundaries and he was bowled off an inside edge attempting a big shot.