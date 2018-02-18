Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 75 runs in 2nd T20I

Sri Lanka won the second Twenty20 International against Bangladesh at Sylhet by 75 runs and won the series 2-0 on Sunday.

Afer batting first and posting 210, the Lankan then bowled out the Tigers for 135 with 8 balls to spare.

A tri-series final win, a Test series victory and now a T20I series stroll. 2018 could not have begun on a better note for Sri Lanka.

Opener Kusal Mendis hit a blazing half-century to help Sri Lanka post 210 for four in the second and final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Sunday.

Put in to bat, the visitors rode on a 98-run opening stand between Mendis, who smashed 70 off 42 balls, and Danushka Gunathilaka, who made 42, to post an imposing total.

For Mendis, who hit six fours and three sixes, it was his second successive fifty and a career-best T20 score.

Number three Thisara Perera chipped in with a quickfire 31. Upul Tharanga, with a 13-ball 25, and Dasun Shanaka, who smashed an unbeaten 30 off 11 balls, lifted the score past the 200-run mark. Soumya Sarkar, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed and Mohammad Saifuddin claimed a wicket each for Bangladesh. Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0.