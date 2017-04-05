Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh

Share ! tweet







Wicketkeeper batsman Kusal Janith Perera made a huge impact on his return to international cricket smashing a fine half-century to help Sri Lanka win the first T-20 International against Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium last night.

Perera's selection to bat at number three for the first Test against South Africa last year was bizarre and he was axed after the game. Better suited for limited overs formats, KJP was then snubbed for the ODIs and T-20 Internationals in South Africa and was given the cold shoulder for the T-20s in Australia as well. He was eventually selected for the ODIs against Bangladesh, but he pulled a hamstring during the warm-up game representing Board President’s XI and was ruled out.

Yesterday’s game was his international comeback and he made it memorable helping Sri Lanka to chase the 156 run target with six wickets to spare.

There were some crisp hitting during KJP’s knock as he reached his sixth T-20 half-century off 31 deliveries with a pulled boundary off Mosaddek Hossain.

KJP added 67 runs with stand-in captain Upul Tharanga (24) to give Sri Lanka a solid start. Then Asela Gunaratne added 41 runs for the third wicket with KJP before the former was run out by a direct hit from Sabbir Rahman

A few meaty blows by Seekkuge Prasanna brought the required run rate down. Sri Lanka eventually won with seven deliveries to spare. Prasanna was unbeaten on 22 that came off 12 deliveries with one four and two sixes.

Thisara Perera finished things off in style. The big hitting all-rounder wasn’t required to bowl and faced just one delivery and that he hit straight down the ground for four to give Sri Lanka a 1-0 lead in the series.