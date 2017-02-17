Sri Lanka beat Australia

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka secured a five-wicket win over Australia in the opening Twenty20 international in Melbourne on Friday. The visitors hit the winning runs on the final delivery of the match. Sri Lanka kept Australia fairly quiet, limiting the hosts to 168 for six after opting to field. Lasith Malinga took two wickets on his return, while Australia captain Aaron Finch top-scored with 43. Australia, with their leading players embarking on a test series in India, named three T20I debutants, Michael Klinger, Billy Stanlake and Ashton Turner.

Vikum Sanjaya, who captured three wickets in the lead-up tour game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra, was selected to make his international debut for Sri Lanka. Paceman Lasith Malinga, who last played an international a year ago because of injury, was also in the Sri Lankan line-up. SuperSport