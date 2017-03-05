Sri Lanka assures UN of its commitment to prevent torture

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka government assured the United Nations of its commitment to prevent torture and continued active engagement with the organization to identify the problems and challenges faced in human rights and related areas.

Sri Lanka's Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to UN in Geneva Ambassador Ravinatha Aryasinha addressing the 34th Regular Session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Thursday said the National Unity Government is firm in its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on torture.

Presenting the reply to the Report of the Special Rapporteur on Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on his mission to Sri Lanka from 29 April to 7 May 2016, Ambassador said the government is studying the Report with due diligence.

"Our end objective and aim is to prevent and combat torture and we are committed to taking steps towards this end," the Ambassador said noting that in seeking a comprehensive approach to address issues raised, Sri Lanka has drafted, through a wide-ranging consultative process, the National Human Rights Action Plan 2017-2021, which has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers in January.

"We are currently in the process of deliberating on establishing an effective mechanism for constant and continuous follow-up and implementation of recommendations by Special Procedures and other human rights mechanisms," he said.

The Sri Lankan envoy recalled that in keeping with the government's policy of frank and active engagement with the UN and its systems and procedures, the government extended a standing invitation to all Special Procedures Mandate Holders in December 2015.

Accordingly, the Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment as well as the Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers on a joint visit from 29 April � 7 May 2016, at the invitation of the Government.