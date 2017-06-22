Sri Lanka asks for additional help from IMF, WB

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday that Sri Lanka had asked the support of International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB) to provide further support for people hit by recent disasters.

Responding to a question raised by MEP Leader Dinesh Gunawardena, the Prime Minister said that the Central Bank had compiled a report on economic impact of the recent natural disasters and the National Planning Department had assessed the damages.

The reports on post-damage assessment and economic impact of the recent floods and landslides had been sent to the IMF and WB, seeking their support, PM Wickremesinghe said.

“These have been forwarded to the IMF, WB and other international organizations. We hope to discuss with them the assistance we can get,” he said.

The PM said the main challenge before the government was to confront the natural disasters without losing the current pace of economic growth.

The government had done its best to provide relief and assistance to the people affected by prolonged drought, floods and landslides and to curb the spread of dengue epidemic, the PM said. The payment of compensation for property damages and agricultural crop losses would be expedited, Wickremesinghe said.

The Prime Minister said the government had taken the dengue epidemic situation seriously and adopted measure to bring the situation under control.