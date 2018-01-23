Home / BUSINESS / Sri Lanka and Singapore sign Free Trade Agreement

The Government of Sri Lanka today signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The Free Trade Agreement will boost the trade between the two countries as this would facilitate duty free access to selected goods and services of each other, the President’s Media Division said.

The signing of the Free Trade Agreement took place following the bilateral discussions between visiting Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong and President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Singapore Prime Minister arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday on an invitation extended by the President.

