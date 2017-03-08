Sri Lanka and Indonesia agree on FTA

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena and Indonesian President Joko Widodo have agreed on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries and they have entrusted the foreign ministers to proceed with the process.

President Sirisena met with his Indonesian counterpart on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association Leaders’ Summit, which commenced yesterday (07) in Jakarta, with the aim of sustainable and balanced development of the member states in the Indian Ocean region.

President Maithripala Sirisena participated in the inauguration ceremony, together with 21 IORA leaders.

Indonesian President Joko Widoda warmly greeted President Maithripala Sirisena at the inaugural session.