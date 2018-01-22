Home / BUSINESS / Sri Lanka achieves record exports in 2017

Sri Lanka achieves record exports in 2017

neo 2 hours ago BUSINESS Leave a comment 28 Views

Sri Lankan merchandise exports grew to an all time record of over US$11.4bn in 2017, surpassing the previous high of US$11.1bn achieved in 2014.

 

Once, again the EU and the USA were our biggest markets taking ~US$3bn each. The sectors showing particularly strong year-on-year growth were tea ~20% and fisheries ~40%.

 

Tea benefited from higher prices and enhanced access to Middle Eastern markets, particularly, Iran. Fisheries benefited from both the lifting of the EU ban in June 2016 and the GSP+ concession in May 2017.

 

Apparel which accounts for over 40% of all goods exports and employs over 300,000 people directly, mostly women, recorded a modest 2% growth over 2016. However it is encouraging that the past 4 months showed ~10% year-on-year growth as new orders from the EU were secured due to the GSP+ benefit of 12% duty exemption. 2018 is expected to be a strong year for the apparel manufacturers.

 

Services exports comprising ICT/BPM, logistics, financial services and construction contributed an additional $3.7bn of exports, an increase of 8% compared to 2016. The growth in services in 2017 was significant compared to the year 2016 where ICT/BPM grew at 7.7% and logistics at 5%. Furthermore, ICT/BPM companies are expected to show a double digit growth next year with the budget support for IT SMEs to be executed in 2018, while benefiting from grant schemes for innovation and entrepreneurship. In addition the 40% foreign ownership restriction will be removed from freight forwarding to facilitate investment into the sector.

About neo

Check Also

Govt receives USD 97.365 million as second instalment

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority announced that the Sri Lankan government has received a payment …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved