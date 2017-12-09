Sri Lanka accedes to the Optional Protocol

Sri Lanka has acceded to the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment on December 5, 2017 and it will enter into force for Sri Lanka on January 4, 2018, a UN document stated.

This was announced by the United Nations Secretary-General, acting in his capacity as depository.

The Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment was signed by Sri Lanka in 1984 and the provisions of the Convention were enforced in 1994 by the existing law of this country.

But, the government did not sign the 15-year old Optional Protocol under the Convention.

On November 14, this year, the proposal made by foreign affairs minister Thilak Marapana, for Sri Lanka to sign the Optional Protocol under the said Convention demonstrating the sincerity and the determination of the Government to combat Torture and to co-operate with the National and International mechanism for the purpose of compliance, for the regular inspection of the places of detention and to take necessary action to improve the welfare of the persons detained on Judicial Orders or otherwise, was approved by the Cabinet.