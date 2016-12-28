Sri Lanka 181/7

Share ! tweet







Some outstanding work by Sri Lanka’s seamers to reduce South Africa to 286 was spoiled by their top order, who failed to give the tourists a good start in the first Test at St. George’s Park here in Port Elizabeth. When play was called off early, with still 22 overs left, Sri Lanka were 181 for seven.

They trail by 105 runs.Suranga Lakmal claimed his maiden five wicket haul in Test cricket in the morning when he had Keshav Maharaj caught behind by Dinesh Chandimal. He became the third Sri Lankan after Dilhara Fernando and Chanaka Welegedara to claim a five wicket haul in South Africa.

When Sri Lanka began their reply, some outstanding seam bowling by the South Africans – Vernon Philander, Kyle Abbott and Kagiso Rabada gave the hosts the edge. The Sri Lankans were at fault too for not grinding it out in the middle.

Philander swung the ball to have the tourists in trouble while Abbott with his express pace was tough to handle.

There was fight back by the tail-enders in the last session of play as Rangana Herath added 36 runs for the seventh wicket with Dhananjaya de Silva and Dushmantha Chameera added an unfinished 24 runs for the eighth wicket. Herath made a useful 24.