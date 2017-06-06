Sports Minister denies Olympic medalist Susanthika’s allegations

Minister of Sports Dayasiri Jayasekara vehemently denied allegations made by Olympic Medalist Susanthika Jayasinghe that his ministry has stopped paying her salary.

According to local newspaper Divaina, Ms. Jayasinghe has said that she has to sell her Olympic silver medal as she is without funds to take care of her two children since the present government has stopped paying her salary for her work as a consultant to the Sports Ministry.

Since last year Susanthika Jayasinghe has been appointed as an adviser to the Sports Ministry for selecting and training prospective track athletes in international competitions.

Responding to the allegation at a media briefing yesterday, the Sports Minister said the Cabinet of Ministers has approved paying Ms. Jayasinghe a monthly salary of Rs. 60,000 until 2020.