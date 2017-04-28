Spiritual guidance needed to create peace and harmony

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena says the guidance given by the spiritual leaders is very important in finding solutions for the current issues in world.

The President made these remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the international seminar, organized by Sri Lanka Islamic Center. The opening session of the seminar was held on Thursday (April 27) at Temple Trees.

Representatives from the Middle East and Asian countries are participating in this seminar being held for two days under the theme of ‘Islamic Reality and Timely Challenges’.

The Sri Lanka Islamic Center organized this seminar with the objective of giving the message about the imperative need for working with the world community in coordination with every country with cordiality and respect for all religions and human rights of everybody.

Speaking on this occasion, the President said the building of the peaceful nation we all expected to build would not be difficult if all of us are determined to live as Sri Lankans in one Sri Lankan nation.

He pointed out that the much discussed reconciliation can be brought to a reality through respecting not only your privileges and rights but also the privileges and rights of others. “We should be committed to build a country where the brotherhood and reconciliation are strengthened by establishing a permanent peace”, he said.