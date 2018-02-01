Speedy solutions for people’s problems in Ampara

Minister Daya Gamage says speedy solutions will be given to the problems faced by the people of Ampara district.

He says that they have been ensured a 100 per cent power supply coverage, adding that Rs. 8,500 million will be needed to provide them with drinking water.

The minister was speaking at a UNP election rally in Ampara town today.

Minister Harin Fernando, deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, MP Nalin Bandara and several other politicians attended.

Speaking further, minister Gamage said the housing and land problems of the people would be resolved this year after consulting the prime minister.

According to him, 10 years of the Rajapaksa regime managed to build only 2,100 houses in Ampara, whereas the present administration has constructed 3,000 houses in the past two years alone and started work on 3,000 more.

The district needs 25,000 more houses, he said.

Mr. Gamage also said that two of the 23 agricultural zones to be set up by his primary industries ministry would be located at Dehiattakandiya and Weeragoda.

He called on the public to give the UNP the power of governance in the villages as well, and secure a development on par with the Mahaweli movement.