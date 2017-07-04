Specialist physician arrested for bribe

A medical specialist attached to the Kuliyapitiya Base Hospital and another employee were arrested by the officials of the Bribery Commission, while accepting a bribe of Rs. 75,000 today at the hospital. Bribery Commission Director (Investigations) SSP Priyantha Chandrasiri said the physician allegedly demanded a sum of Rs. 25,000 each month from a private laboratory owner for sending patients to the laboratory to obtain medical services. He said the suspect doctor informed the laboratory owner that he would reject the medical reports issued by the laboratory if the owner refused to make the monthly payment.