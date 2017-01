Share ! tweet







The Police Headquarters announced that a special traffic plan will be implemented near the Bandaranayake International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake between 3.00pm and 9.00am from today (03) till April 06, 2017.

The BIA will close four eight hours a day from January 05 for repair work of the runway. The airport will be closed from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm daily till April 6.