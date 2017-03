Share ! tweet







A cabinet sub committee has been appointed by the President to ‘look into and report on’ attracting investors for the Hambantota Port.

The sub-committee was appointed during the cabinet meeting held on March 21 and members of this subcommittee are Minister Susil Premajayantha, Patali Champika Ranawaka,Arjuna Ranatunga and Dr Sarath Amunugama.