Special security plan for May Day

Share ! tweet







A special security plan will be implemented in Colombo and Kandy on Monday as main political parties are scheduled to hold May Day rallies.

According to the Police Media Unit 15 rallies would be held in Colombo and one rally will be held in Kandy in commemoration of the International Workers' Day on 1st May.

The Police Headquarters said 2,600 Police officers had been assigned to enforce law and order during the May Day, while another 1,500 Traffic Police officers had been assigned to direct people and traffic in Colombo and the suburban areas.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Nandana Munasinghe will look into security programs in the Western Province and Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Lalith Jayasinghe will supervise the security plan in Kandy.

Members of Police Special Task Force and army personnel will also be deployed for security in Colombo and Kandy. A network of CCTV cameras will also be operational in areas where rallies will take place.