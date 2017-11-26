Special island wide police operation nabs wanted criminals, seize illegal drugs and alcohol

A special four-hour operation launched last night covering all police divisions across the island has made nearly 3000 arrests and seized consignments of illegal drugs and alcohol.

The special police operation under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera was carried out between 10:00 p.m. Friday and 2:00 a.m. Saturday by all police stations in the country.

A total of 18,127 police officers participated in the raids using 26 police dogs.

As a result of the operation, 788 people with arrest warrants and 95 suspects wanted for crimes have been arrested. Another 905 persons have been arrested on suspicion.

The operation carried out 982 drugs and illicit liquor raids. A total of 48.244 grams of heroin and 12.738 kilograms of cannabis (Ganja) were seized during the raids.

Nine illegal firearms have also been seized.

The police also cited 5,807 traffic violations during the island wide operation and arrested 999 drunk drivers.