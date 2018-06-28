Special island wide police operation makes over 2300 arrests

A special 4-hour police operation launched Tuesday night covering all police divisions across the island has made 2,322 arrests for various violations of law, Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The special police operation under the direction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera was carried out from Tuesday (26) 10:00 p.m. to 12 midnight and Wednesday (27) 3:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. by all police stations in the country.

Police Spokesman said 1,407 police officers from across the country were deployed for the operation.

The arrested people include drunk drivers, people with open warrants and other suspects involved in various crimes.

The police set up 1,796 road checkpoints and inspected 29,090 vehicles searching 58,042 people.

According to the Police Spokesman the arrests include 423 suspects with warrants issued for their arrest, 650 drunk drivers, 635 persons wanted for various crimes and 531 persons for possession of heroin and other drugs and illegal alcohol.

Similar operations under the instructions of the IGP Pujith Jayasundera will be carried out in the future as well, the Police Spokesman said.