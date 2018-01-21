Special high court will be set up in next two months

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says a special high court will be set up to hear fraud cases and the functions of this court will commence within the next two months.

The Premier made these remarks addressing a public rally in Homagama on Friday in support of the United National Party candidates for the upcoming local government elections next month.

Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister said people are questioning the government why rogues are not being caught. Catching the culprits is one thing but bringing them to justice is challenging as there are not enough courts or resources.

He said the court cases have been filed against culprits in some cases and in some other cases the documents have been prepared. He pointed out that it takes two months between hearings of a case and as a result, it takes about five years to conclude a case.

Whether there are witnesses or not, it is difficult to drag a case for five years. For the appeals court it takes 2-3 years to resolve a dispute, and cases are being forwarded to the Supreme Court as well, he said.