Special HC to probe complex financial crimes awaits AG’s nod

The Bill to establish Special High Courts to administer speedy justice in bribery and corruption and complex financial crime cases, awaited the Attorney Generals approval, prior to being presented to Parliament , the government said yesterday.

The proposed amendment to the Judicature Act No. 2 of 1978 , presented by Justice Minister Thalatha Athukorale, once enacted into law would enable the Attorney General and Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, to directly forward cases to the Special High Court comprising three judges , Co-Cabinet Spokesman and Lands and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Gayantha Karunathillake said , addressing the Post Cabinet Press Conference at the Information Department.

He noted that the Bill had earlier been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet, Karunathillake said, had on Tuesday also approved an Amendment to the Criminal Procedure Code Act No. 15 of 1979 , submitted by Athukorale for removing the requirement for presenting a suspect/accused before court in identified determined situations.