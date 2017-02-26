Special development unit for Southern region

Share ! tweet







Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that a special unit will be set up to protect all southern development actitivities.

Up to recent times there was a regional devilment authority and subsequently banned and it is now time tor reestablish that authority for the betterment of the development in Southern province, Prime Minister made this comment by declaring open a UNP party office in Akmemanna. Once first one hundred Chinese factories open in Southern region local investors will also get the chance to open factories, he said.