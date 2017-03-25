Speaker warns MPs

Share ! tweet







Speaker of the parliament Karu Jayasuriya warning all members of parliament to refrain from making accusations and insulting other members when participating in debates in the House has called on all lawmakers to protect the dignity of the parliament

Making a special statement, the Speaker emphasized that the rules to be followed by Members of Parliament in the Chamber are clearly stated in the standing orders of the parliament and every member should clearly adhere to and respect the standing orders to safeguard Parliamentary traditions.

He pointed out that the standing orders specify that each member should limit his/her own speech to the subject being discussed. No mention should be made pointing the finger at any member nor should any member speak accusing another member, he said.

The Speaker said However, after reviewing the Hansard reports on 22 March he observed that several MPs had continued making various unreasonable, false and baseless allegations against the Prime Minister and some members insulting the lawmakers and seriously damaging the honor and prestige of the parliament.

Jayasuriya said he is sad to mention that those MPs have deliberately violated the standing orders and those responsible MPs have already been informed of the adverse impact of their disrespectful conduct on the honor of the members of the parliament.