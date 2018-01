Speaker Karu Jayasuriya is expected to hold an inquiry into the brawl between government and the joint opposition parliamentarians on January 10, Parliament sources said yesterday.

They said the Speaker had decided to hold an inquiry because some MPs have accused him of being responsible for the brawl while some MPs were of the view that such a brawl would not have occurred if he suspended sittings and convened a party leaders meeting, which the Speaker had done amid the melee.