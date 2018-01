Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to summon a meeting of leaders of political parties represented in Parliament on Jan. 09.

The meeting has been summoned to discuss the issues pertaining to the sittings during the new year and several other matters, according to sources.

Some party leaders were expected to ask for a date to debate the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on bond scams, sources said.

Parliament is scheduled to meet again on Jan 23.