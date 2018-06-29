Speaker schedules special adjournment debate on July 5 on the PC Elections

Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya announced that a special adjournment debate will be held on 5th of July on the forthcoming Provincial Council elections and electoral system.

The Speaker announced the adjournment debate following a special discussion held yesterday in Parliament particularly focusing on the electoral system to be used in the upcoming provincial council election.

The Speaker requested the Election Commission and Delimitation Committee to consider the ideas of the parties concerned if there were any issues or problems in the electoral system or the demarcations.

Focusing attention on holding a discussion on provincial council elections with the participation of the Prime Minister and the leaders of the political parties, the Speaker said he will promptly make necessary arrangements after disunions with relevant parties.