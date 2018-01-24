Speaker says nothing missing from Bond Commission report

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya announced yesterday that he had been informed by the Secretary to the President that Parliament had been given copies of the complete report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which had investigated the bond scams.

Making an announcement, the Speaker said that Campaign for Free and Fair Elections had inquired from him whether Parliament received the complete report of the bond commission.

“On my instructions, the Secretary General of Parliament queried from the Secretary to the President whether there had been any other volumes of the bond commission report or whether any pages had gone missing. We have been informed that there are no other volumes and nothing missing from the report and the report they had received from the commission was sent to Parliament in its entirety. The response had been conveyed to the Executive Director of CaFFE.