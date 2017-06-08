Speaker expects bi-partisan support to pass new standing orders

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said that he expected the support of all MPs for the passage of the new Parliamentary Standing Orders.

Making a special announcement when the House commenced sittings yesterday, the Speaker said that the final draft of the new Parliamentary Standing Orders had been placed on the desks of each MP. He said he was hopeful that the House would debate and pass it soon.

The Speaker said that the current Standing Orders were three decades old and they been last amended in 1993; they needed to be updated to meet the parliamentary requirements of the present time.

“New changes such as the introduction of sectoral oversight committees and the electronic voting system need to be included into the Standing Orders,” he said.

The Speaker said concepts and ideas proposed by international experts in the field, proposals of the Parliamentary Committee on Standing Orders of the previous 7th Parliament would be considered by the current Parliamentary Committee on Standing Orders consisting of Deputy Speaker Thilanga Sumathipala, Deputy Chairman of Committees Selvam Adaikkalanadan, Minister Chandima Weerakkody, Deputy Minister Ajith P Perera, MPs Ananda Kumarasiri, Vijitha Herath, M. A. Sumanthiran and Dr. Jayampathy Wickremeratne. The committee, chaired by the Speaker, had met on ten occasions to discuss and formulate the new draft, Jayasuriya said.