Southern and Sabaragamuwa provincial councils also reject Development (Special Provisions) Bill

Following the decision of several other provincial councils, the Southern and Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councils have also rejected the proposed Development (Special Provisions) Bill.

The Southern Provincial Council (SPC) rejected the proposed Development (Special Provisions) Bill with a majority of 19 votes with 33 members voting against bill while 14 votes were cast in favor. All the United National Party (UNP) members of the SPC voted in favor of the bill while members representing the United People�s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) voted against.

The Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council rejected the bill by a majority of 7 votes with 20 votes against and 13 votes in favor. UPFA Provincial Councilors cast their votes against the Bill, while UNP Provincial Councilors cast their votes in favor.

The Uva Provincial Council last week rejected the proposed Development (Special Provisions) Bill with a majority of 4 votes while the Northern Provincial Council unanimously rejected the draft Bill. North Central Provincial Council also voted against the Draft Bill with a majority of 9 votes.

The vote on the proposed bill in Western, North Western and Eastern Provinces will be taken up in the near future.

The Chief Ministers of all nine provinces have opposed the Development (Special Provisions) Bill proposed by the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe fearing that the central government will take away the powers of provincial councils.