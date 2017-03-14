South-Korean FM to visit Lanka

Share ! tweet







Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Yun Byung-se is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on March 15 for an official visit to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea, a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

It said: Minister Yun is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Foreign Affairs on March 15.

This is the first visit to Sri Lanka in 31 years by a Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea. The last such visit took place in 1986, when Foreign Minister Lee Won-kyung undertook an official visit to Sri Lanka.

The visit by Minister Yun is expected to further strengthen the warm ties and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.