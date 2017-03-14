Breaking News
South-Korean FM to visit Lanka

South-Korean FM to visit Lanka

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Yun Byung-se is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on March 15 for an official visit to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea, a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

 

It said: Minister Yun is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Foreign Affairs on March 15. 

 

This is the first visit to Sri Lanka in 31 years by a Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.  The last such visit took place in 1986, when Foreign Minister Lee Won-kyung undertook an official visit to Sri Lanka.

 

The visit by Minister Yun is expected to further strengthen the warm ties and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Share Button

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*