Some pvt hospital charges regulated

The Health Ministry yesterday pledged to issue a gazette notification regulating 53 types of fees charged by private hospitals within two weeks.

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne said the gazette would be issued to regulate the maximum charges of 53 out of 193 types of charges levied by private hospitals from patients during the first phase.

Dr Senaratne said the KPMG Services a global network of professional firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services had submitted a comprehensive and scientific report on regulating charges levied by private hospitals. It had taken into account 146 private hospitals and private health institutions situated in 25 districts. Having received its report a committee was appointed by the Ministry to study the KPMG report and come up with a final report.

Dr. Senaratne said a decision had been taken to safeguard the Private Health service of the country while controlling the maximum prices levied from patients.